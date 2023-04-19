"I’m outta here" - Brock Lesnar once refused to wrestle a nine-minute match with 60-year-old WWE legend

WWE legend Brock Lesnar once made it clear that he wasn't interested in facing Hardcore Holly in a TV match.

By March 2004, The Beast Incarnate had made up his mind about his future. He didn't want to stay in WWE anymore. Lesnar put over Eddie Guerrero in the main event of No Way Out 2004 and was scheduled to take on Goldberg at WrestleMania XX.

When Brock Lesnar showed up for an episode of WWE SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania XX, he was informed about his match that night. When Lesnar learned that he was set to take on Hardcore Holly in a nine-minute bout, he ostensibly "blew a gasket."

"When I showed up at the building in Savannah, the producer told me I was supposed to go nine minutes on TV with Bob Holly. I blew a gasket. I went straight to Gerry Brisco, and told him, “You recruited me, so I want you to know I’m leaving. I’m outta here.” [From Lesnar's autobiography, Death Clutch]

Brock Lesnar ended up facing Hardcore Holly anyway

Brock Lesnar had a chat with Vince McMahon soon after, and the WWE Chairman managed to convince him to face Holly.

The Beast Incarnate did succeed in trimming down the match by a few minutes. He made quick work of Holly that night, took a shower, and left the arena immediately after.

Brock Lesnar lost to Goldberg at WrestleMania XX in what many fans view as one of their least favorite 'Mania matches. He left WWE on a bad note, and his relationship with McMahon was sour for quite some time following his exit from the company.

The former WWE Champion ended up making his way back to WWE in 2012. He has been a mainstay in the company since then and has established himself as one of the most fierce and dangerous athletes in WWE history.

Do you recall Lesnar's forgotten outing with Hardcore Holly on the road to WrestleMania XX in 2004? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes