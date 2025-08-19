"I’m picturing you n*ked right now" - 3 Times WWE women revealed spicy truths

WWE women are among some of the hardest-working entertainers on the planet, putting their bodies and health on the line for the craft of pro wrestling. Over time, they managed to garner fan bases who care to see them perform, and get the recognition the men get in the business

Ad

Sometimes a star reveals a way too much, which ends up catching fans' attention. Several WWE women have made some bold statements that made massive headlines.

This article re-examines the revelations of three women from World Wrestling Entertainment, where they shared some spicy secrets.

#3. WWE diva talks about an intimate encounter in the ring

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Maria Kanellis had two stints with the Stamford-based promotion, the first was from 2004 to 2010, and her second run lasted from 2017 to 2020.

Ad

Trending

According to Misskanellis' livejournal, in an interview with Playboy, the 43-year-old diva answered some spicy questions, one of which was whether she had ever had any s*xual moments in the ring. To which the former TNA Knockouts Champion replied, although she hasn't had any such encounter, she would like to have one.

"After a match, no. Would I like to? Yes. How hot would that be? Wrestlemania...and after Wrestlmania, spending some time in the ring...please! Knowing how many people were in there before. Ah! Amazing. We're all performers -- every single one of us. That would be amazing," she said. [H/T Misskanellis.livejournal]

Ad

It's been almost five years since Kanellis was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion. However, she has made her presence felt outside WWE. She has competed for several promotions, such as TNA, ROH, AEW, and more.

WWE @WWE What awaits #SDLive now that @MariaLKanellis is BACK with her love @RealMikeBennett aka #MikeKanellis?! #MITB https://t.co/PvRNAaAt3a

Ad

#2. The Baddest Woman on the Planet goes wild

Former WWE and UFC Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is one of the most outspoken stars in the combat sports world, and she never hesitates to speak her mind.

While taking Rousey's interview, renowned journalist Ariel Helwani asked the Rowdy a fun question about how deep her mind is in the gutter. Ronda responded with a cheeky reply and said, 'her mind is completely in the gutter,' and she is currently imagining him naked.

Ad

"Yeah, my mind’s completely in the gutter. I’m picturing you naked right now," she said. [H/T: EssentiallySports]

SummerSlam 2023 marked the final appearance of The Baddest Woman on the Planet, where she fought an MMA Rules match against Shayna Baszler. She then left the company due to some health issues and creative disagreements.

#1. Bella Twins reveal weird places they had moments

The WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella have been quite vocal about discussing their intimate lives online with their fans.

Ad

During an interview with Access Hollywood, The Bella Twins were asked about the weirdest places they've made out. The twins revealed they used public bathrooms as a strange place to make out.

"I would say a public bathroom on the sink," Nikki revealed. "Oh my gosh, I did a public bathroom one time too," Brie added." [H/T: ENews]

Currently, Brie Bella is enjoying her retirement and focusing on content creation. Meanwhile, Nikki returned to action earlier this year and is involved in a rivalry with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, and she is expected to stay with the promotion for a while.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More