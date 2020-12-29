“I’m responsible for the relationship between Triple H and Stephanie," says ex-WWE commentator

A former WWE backstage interviewer and commentator has stated that he was the one who gave the idea of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon being in a relationship in WWE. Kevin Kelly, who was in WWE between 1996 and 2003, said that he "came up with the idea along with my wife" about an on-screen relationship between Stephanie and Triple H.

Kevin Kelly was a backstage interviewer, who also commentated and was a ring announcer in WWE. Kelly also had a small part to play creatively backstage in WWE.

One of Kelly's biggest inputs towards a WWE storyline was the Stephanie McMahon-Test-Triple H love triangle. In his appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kelly said that Vince McMahon was very pleased with the idea that he came up with.

“I’m responsible for the relationship between Triple H and Stephanie. That’s what I’m responsible for, because I came up with the idea along with my wife. My wife is partly responsible. We’re both big soap opera fans and so the idea of Triple H bamboozling Test [Andrew Martin] and marrying Stephanie to screw over Test and also to piss off his future father-in-law is soap opera 101 and again, the similarities between the two with their hair down would be easy to do so I wrote this whole big thing up and sent it in. Vince [McMahon] copied everybody like I’m supposed to and Vince was the first one to write back all in caps, ‘That’s great sh*t’," said Kevin Kelly. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Kelly said that Shane McMahon also praised him for the storyline idea and said he loved it. The ex-WWE commentator said that the ending of his storyline would've seen Stephanie McMahon leave Triple H as well as her father Vince McMahon, to be a "strong, standalone woman".

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Test storyline in WWE

Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Test

The storyline involving Stephanie McMahon, Test and Triple H happened in WWE in 1999, where Triple H hijacked the kayfabe wedding of Stephanie McMahon and Test.

Triple H informed everyone that he and Stephanie were actually married, after Triple H drugged and married her. The on-screen romance blossomed into a real-life romance, and Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got married in 2003.