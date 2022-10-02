"I married my best friend" - WWE star McKenzie Mitchell announces marriage to NXT star in Italy 

WWE personality McKenzie Mitchell has announced via Instagram that she tied the knot with fellow superstar Vic Joseph in Italy this past weekend.

Mitchell has become a well-known face over the past few months as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Joseph is part of NXT's commentary team alongside Wade Barrett.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2021, and Mitchell recently posted pictures of her Italy-based wedding on her Instagram handle.

You can check out her post below:

Mitchell joined the company in 2019 after a stint in Impact Wrestling as a backstage interviewer. Vic Joseph has been part of the company for a little longer after joining the broadcast team in 2017. Over the past five years, he has provided commentary on several different brands in the promotion.

McKenzie Mitchell's wedding photo has seen reactions from some well-known current and former WWE Superstars

After announcing that she had married in Italy, Mitchell shared several images, and the one above has seen reactions from some well-known names on Instagram.

Former WWE Superstars Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Jessika McKay, and Paige (aka Saraya) have all commented on the photo. Meanwhile, current stars Natalya, Fallon Henley, and Isla Dawn have also sent in their heartfelt reactions.

Mitchell has worked with some of the biggest stars in the company over the past few years, and it's clear that she has made several lasting friendships.

Joseph and Mitchell are not the first WWE stars to tie the knot in 2022. The likes of Carmella and Corey Graves, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera, Charlotte Flair and Andrade, and even Aja Smith and Leon Ruff all announced their marriage earlier in the year.

Do you remember any other wrestlers who have tied the knot this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far