"I never ask for pictures" - Current WWE Superstar opens up about recent engagement 

There are many happy couples currently on the WWE roster.

One of the most recently engaged couples this year is WWE SmackDown's Ricochet and Samantha Irvin.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his recent engagement to SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin, Ricochet went in-depth about how he proposed to Irvin.

"So we keep walking around and I find a place, I find this couple and I asked her to take a photo of us three," Ricochet said. "And then she took a photo of us three with Myrah [Irvin's daugther] I was like hey, would you want to get one just us? And she was like, you want one of just us two? Because I never ask for pictures, she takes so many pictures. I mean, she loves pictures. I never really asked to take pictures because she's always taking pictures."

The former NXT North American Champion continued:

"She was like I thought it was weird that you wanted to take a photo, you never asked to take photos. But as soon as I bent down, she just instantly started crying and the people around started coming around. And it was just a cool moment."

Ricochet shares hilarious story about WWE ring announcer's daughter

Following the engagement, Ricochet shared a hilarious story with Satin about Irvin's daughter Myrah.

The engagement between the two didn't phase the young child at all, and she was much more concerned about when the three of them were going out to eat instead.

"The funniest moment was maybe 10 minutes later," Ricochet continued. "We're leaving and about to walk out the doors and Sam stopped. She's like, Wait a second. Myrah's been hungry all day. She's so hungry. She's like, yeah, let's go to the restaurant. And then seems like yeah, Myrah, do you understand? Me and Trevor are gonna get married now. And for Myrah, I've known her for like two and a half years. And she just turned five. So I've known her for half of her life basically. So all she knows is me and her mom. That's all she knows."

The SmackDown star continued:

"So she's like, we're gonna get married now, and then Myrah her exact words I remember she's like, Yeah, of course. We already know. Are we gonna go to the restaurant or what? You don't even care we're getting married you just want to go to the restaurant."

