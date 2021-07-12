"I never stopped saying it" - Killian Dain busts major myth about a supposed banned WWE term (Exclusive)

Thanks to all the wrestling dirt sheets, the well-informed wrestling fanbase has grown familiar with most banned terms and phrases in WWE.

Amongst everything barred from being mentioned on WWE TV, "Professional Wrestling" is the most talked-about inclusion on the list of words and phrases.

Vince McMahon has stressed about WWE being a "sports entertainment company" and that the talents are WWE Superstars and not "pro wrestlers."

But how accurate is the rumored ban on addressing 'professional wrestling'? During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, recently released WWE superstar Killian Dain made some fascinating revelations about the reported ban.

Killian Dain revealed that he was personally never told about "professional wrestling" being a prohibited term.

The former NXT superstar busted a big myth by explaining how fans might have misconceptions regarding what superstars are allowed to do and say on WWE programming.

I always refer to myself as a pro wrestler: Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain

The former NXT star quickly noted that the company frequently updates its banned list. The Irish wrestler provided two relevant examples and recalled how WWE once issued temporary bans on clotheslines and German suplexes.

The former Sanity member restated that he always labeled himself a pro wrestler and had no memory of any WWE official informing him about the supposed ban:

"I never stopped saying it. You know, it's like it was never told to me that I couldn't say it. So I called myself a professional wrestler, and I always said wrestling. I think there has maybe been a misconception that we get told that we're not allowed to say or do things. If, I mean, don't get me wrong, there was a day I remember we were told no clotheslines for that day or something stupid like that. But I mean like, there was no Germans, that lasted for three weeks or something, not no Germans as in Alexander Wolfe, no German suplexes. That's what I meant because I remember when we were told 'No Germans', we were all looking at Wolfe going, 'What does that mean?' But, no, honestly like, nobody ever told me that I couldn't say the word professional wrestling. So like, I don't know if other people have, but I always refer to myself as a pro wrestler," Killian Dain revealed.

Killian Dain was a prominent member of NXT, a brand WWE seemingly pushed as a traditional professional wrestling product. This push prevented it from becoming a copy the sports entertainment alternative on the main roster.

Professional wrestling or sports entertainment? While we would love to know your preference, do the labels really matter in the larger scheme of things?

