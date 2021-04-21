"I wasn't really sure" - Jim Ross on top WWE Superstar being "WrestleMania in-ring ready"

WWE WrestleMania 37 will go down in the history books as a successful pay-per-view event for the WWE. It was quite a special two-day show as Vince McMahon and his team welcomed fans back to the arena.

WrestleMania 37 has been received positively by the fanbase, and the wrestling fraternity has also given their thumbs up. AEW's Jim Ross shared his thoughts on WrestleMania 37 on the latest edition of his Grilling JR podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

Jim Ross has revealed that he loved the booking of the SmackDown Women's title match between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. JR admitted he was unsure whether Bianca Belair was "WrestleMania in-ring ready" heading into the show. Belair thankfully managed to eliminate JR's doubts with a statement win at the Raymond James Stadium.

Jim Ross said Belair was one of the top three 'raw athletes' in the WWE across both the male and female divisions. He had nothing but positive things to say about her and Sasha Banks' emotional title match at WWE WrestleMania 37:

"I thought it (WrestleMania 37) was good. I thought the booking of Bianca Belair and, yeah, Sasha. I love her work. I thought they did a phenomenal job. (They) had a great match."

"I wasn't really sure that Bianca Belair was going to be WrestleMania in-ring ready, to be fully transparent, but they did a phenomenal job. Really emotional match. I thought it was really good, and you know, Bianca Belair is probably, she is probably one of the top two of three, four, whatever, just raw athletes on the roster, male or female. You know, she was a track star, division one, Tennessee, and other places. So, she is a great athlete, and I thought they did fine."

What's next for Bianca Belair and her WWE SmackDown Women's title reign?

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks stole the show on night one of WWE WrestleMania 37. Their historic main event match ended with Belair's crowning moment.

Belair and Banks are expected to continue their SmackDown Women's title program. Bayley has also thrown her name into the hat and is gunning to reclaim a championship she once held on the blue brand.

Belair and Banks, however, are bound to face each other again. Their second outing could surpass their WWE WrestleMania 37 match if given the time and build to flourish.

WWE is yet to announce a match for Bianca Belair for the upcoming 'WrestleMania Backlash' show, scheduled to occur on May 16th, 2021.

