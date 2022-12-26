Nikki Bella hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for almost a year after last wrestling at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. The former Divas Champion has since become a judge on America's Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell and Travis Pastrana.

One moment from the show's latest series stood out to several fans when Nikki Bella took it upon herself to show a female group what they needed to do in order to get an "X" from her.

The group called America's Little Sisters appeared to perform a wrestling routine in pools filled with jellos, but the judges were not fans of their act. After three red X's Nikki Bella stated that she would show them what they should have done.

The former Champion then made her way to the stage and picked out one of the women from the group to then suplex into one of the pools.

Nikki was then joined by Travis, who counted to three before she threw him in there as well. Terry Crews also later ran in to be part of the segment.

Nikki Bella has teased a return to WWE several times over

Nikki Bella may be semi-retired from WWE, but she has been teasing her return to the company for several months, noting that she wants to win the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside her sister.

Earlier this month, Nikki once again teased her return but noted that it wouldn't be as part of a full-time deal.

"I’ve always said, I do have one last match in me. I don’t have a bunch," Bella said via USA Insider. "And I would never go back full-time just because I love being a mom and I love my career. And what I do now gives me the ability to be a full-time, hands-on mom. And that’s very important to me, raising my son because I know you only get one chance to do that. And I don’t ever want to look back and be like, ‘I’m so sad. I miss all those days.'"

Do you think Nikki and Brie should make her WWE return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

