"I don't think Brock Lesnar likes people" - Top WWE Superstar details what The Beast is like backstage

It is no secret that Brock Lesnar keeps himself to himself, however, AJ Styles has revealed what the WWE veteran is like behind the scenes.

Despite being one of the most iconic and popular stars in the history of the company, The Beast rarely interacts with his adoring fans or the superstars backstage as he looks to keep his life behind the camera as private as he can.

Speaking on The Halftime Show, AJ Styles gave some insight into what it was like trying to converse with the former Universal and WWE Champion.

"I don’t think Brock likes people, there’s not a lot of talking that goes on with Brock, I’ll say whats up but thats about as much conversation i’ve had with him. But you don’t you know find him in a big crowd or anything like that, he’s usually by himself doing his own thing." [14:50 - 15:10]

AJ and Brock have only gone one-on-one once in WWE, and that match came at the 2017 Survivor Series Premium Live Event in what was one of both men's best-ever matches in the company.

Brock Lesnar told AJ Styles not to do a particular thing during their match

As two veterans of the business, both The Phenomenal One and The Conqueror, are used to calling the shots in the ring during matches, during their 2017 showdown, Lesnar gave Styles a word of warning before their face-off.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AJ Styles joked that Brock Lesnar told him not to jumwhilest he suplexed him.

"I threw in my two cents and he told me not to jump when he gives me a German or he would throw me out of the ring." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Both stars are looking to rebuild some momentum after their respective matches this past weekend at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, with Styles and his OC teammates losing to Judgment Day, while Brock Lesnar, despite sneaking away with a win, was torn apart by Bobby Lashley.

Would you like to see AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar face off again? Give us your predictions on the outcome in the comments section below.

Please credit The Halftime Show and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes