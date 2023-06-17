"I think it needed just a little bit more" - Wrestling manager discusses Charlotte Flair's first-ever run-in with 34-year-old star (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about this week's SmackDown segment featuring Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Flair was on the Grayson Waller Effect this week for an interview segment. However, the show was interrupted by Belair. The EST of WWE spoke about how she was being overlooked for a rematch, and Charlotte inserted herself into the title picture. Bianca claimed that she was done being patient and would be at ringside to challenge the winner of Charlotte vs. Asuka.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell felt that the segment needed a little bit of physicality to make it more compelling. He stated that he would have booked the two women to come face-to-face and maybe push each other before they separated.

"I think it needed just a little bit more. What it might have needed is a face-to-face, one shove, no punches. You know like Charlotte says, 'Get out of my face.' Then a shove back, then stare off, and then leave," said the veteran. [From 1:14:50 - 1:15:16]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown last week

On the June 9 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return. This was the Queen's first appearance on TV since her WrestleMania matchup against Rhea Ripley.

The 13-time Champion interrupted the segment when Adam Pearce presented Asuka with the new WWE Women's Championship. Flair turned her attention to the Empress of Tomorrow and threw down a challenge for her new title.

The segment descended into chaos as the Empress of Tomorrow tried to hit Flair with the Mist. Charlotte, however, was ready for the ambush and countered, sending her assailant out of the ring.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will win the Women's title once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes