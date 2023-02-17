"I thought that was a blessing" - Dana Brooke on winning defunct WWE title (Exclusive)

Dana Brooke recently commented on winning the now-defunct 24/7 Championship in WWE, saying it was an honor to hold the title.

The 24/7 Championship was introduced in 2019 and quickly became a crucial part of WWE's programming. Many underrated and underutilized talents became a fixture in the division, allowing them to flex their comedic chops.

However, as all good things end, the title was finally dumped, that too literally, by Nikki Cross on RAW's 9th November edition after she won it from Dana Brooke.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brooke, who has held the 24/7 Title a total of 15 times, looked back fondly at her time as the champion.

Dana Brooke mentioned that winning the gold was an honor and a blessing as it represented her motto, i.e., living life as a champion 24/7.

"So this year has been truly phenomenal. I won the 24/7 Title. I thought that was a blessing and an honor, and I held that title very close to my heart because that's how I try to live my life every single day as a champion 24/7, from the moment I wake up to the moment and the moment I go to sleep."

The RAW Superstar also noted how she received ample opportunities in 2022 to showcase different variations of her character, be it her funny or serious side.

"And during my career, I have been blessed with many, many opportunities, whether it be a comic role, serious, tag team, this and that. I have been given the opportunity to do many, many things," said Dana Brooke. [4:18 -4:48]

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke is optimistic about 2023

Furthermore, Brooke added that she was looking forward to 2023 and was determined to succeed.

She believes she can deliver in the ring with anyone, even from those in NXT or outside of WWE. Dana Brooke also mentioned that she was willing to give nothing less than her best, regardless of the opponent.

"And this year, 2023, I'm super determined. I have been here for a very, very long time, and I'm blessed to say that I'm one of the few women that feels like they can work with any female across the board, whether it be NXT Superstars or anyone outside of WWE or anyone within WWE. I am willing to go out there and put on a good showing," said Brooke [4:49 - 5:11]

Jugsss ✨ @itsmejugal_

#UntappedPotential @DanaBrookeWWE has been showing up and showing out for over 8 years now, and is yet to given an opportunity to challenge for a women's world title, it's already time to pull the trigger! @DanaBrookeWWE has been showing up and showing out for over 8 years now, and is yet to given an opportunity to challenge for a women's world title, it's already time to pull the trigger! #UntappedPotential https://t.co/UlhjT33MJr

Brooke was last seen in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she lasted for close to 11 minutes before being eliminated by Damage CTRL.

