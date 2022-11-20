''I thought you were dead''- When The Undertaker thought former WWE Champion died because of his brutal botch during their match

The Undertaker had a phenomenal career in WWE, spanning a multitude of memorable matches, including many dangerous spots. However, one match stands out in everybody's memory, and that is his Hell in a Cell match against Mankind which took place at King of the Ring in 1998.

The match is remembered not only for the amazing performances by Mick Foley and The Undertaker but also because of a major spot during the match which went horribly wrong. During the match, Taker had chokeslammed Mankind on the top of the HIAC roof resulting in Foley falling to the ring mat. What was worse was that a steel chair followed him down and hit him in the face.

Mick Foley gave a detailed account of what happened after his match backstage and the reaction that he received in his book Have A Nice Day. Foley explained that falling off the cell wasn't as bad as the chair hitting his face, breaking his teeth and giving him a concussion. The botch happened because of how Taker had placed the chair on top of the Cell roof. Had it been lying somewhere else, it wouldn't have fallen on his face.

Foley talked about the backstage reaction he got after the match. He revealed that while Vince McMahon was appreciative of his efforts, he was also gravely concerned for the former WWE Champion. Foley also later revealed that The Undertaker told him that he thought he was dead after the botch.

I later asked the Undertaker what he thought when he looked down at me from atop the cell. His answer was chilling in its simplicity: ''I thought you were dead.''

Mick Foley got concussed during his HIAC match with The Undertaker

Mick Foley also revealed that he was 'zoned out' during a chunk of the match after he fell from the top of the Cell. He gave an interesting tidbit of how the people who came to help him were trying to stall for time so that he could get back up and resume the match.

He also praised The Deadman for his performance in the match. Taker had competed with a broken ankle, and Foley talked about how he did not get the accolades a 'sportsperson' would have received for competing with such an injury.

