"I've always felt that connection" - Top RAW star says she has sisterhood with Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is at the top of the women's division as the RAW Women's Champion. Recently, Mia Yim spoke about how the two stars share a sisterhood due to several similarities they have.

Earlier this month, Mia Yim made her return to the company to deal with The O.C.'s Rhea Ripley problem. Upon her return, she immediately attacked Ripley and aligned herself with The O.C. against The Judgment Day.

Yim has had her own feud with Rhea Ripley and the two will settle it at Survivor Series: WarGames. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the returning star revealed the close bond she shares with the RAW Women's Champion:

"She is a sister to me. Ever since I came into NXT and not knowing anyone, Bianca was one of the few that I didn't know, but she welcomed me in like we've known each other forever. So, I've always felt that connection that she was always accepting and wanting me to be a part of whatever project she was doing... She's always just been that sister role. We're so close in age and just having deep conversations of our upbringing and our background and things like that it's been a connection since I met her." (From 20:19 to 20:56)

It will be interesting to see Michin and the EST of WWE will team up in the near future.

Mia Yim joined Team Bianca Belair for Survivor Series WarGames

After Mia Yim returned to the red brand, she joined The O.C. and began feuding with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day. A few weeks ago, the Women's WarGames match was announced which included Team Belair against Team Bayley.

Last week, Damage CTRL offered a spot to Mia Yim on their team, which she respectfully declined. However, she revealed that she would be aligning with Team Bianca Belair for the premium live event.

After Yim's decision, Rhea Ripley confronted Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Nikki Cross. She revealed that she would join their team to go up against Mia Yim with whom she is currently feuding.

However, Bianca Belair's team still has a spot open as they do not have a fifth member for the match. Last Monday, Ripley earned the advantage for her team. Bianca Belair said that the fifth member of the team will be revealed on an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Who do you think will be the fifth member of Team Belair? Sound off in the comment section.

