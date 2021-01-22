"I’ve hit so many of those things" - Roman Reigns opens up about the spear

The spear is a move that has been associated with numerous wrestlers throughout WWE history. The list of its users includes Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, Batista, Rhyno and Charlotte Flair. But the most notable superstar to use it in recent history is Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is the reigning WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has been dominant on WWE Friday Night SmackDown since he turned heel last year. He has vanquished many challengers throughout this run, and he often uses the spear to put them down.

"The Tribal Chief" recently spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, and he spoke about his finisher, the spear. Roman Reigns described the success he's achieved using the maneuver. He also reflected on the best spears he has ever delivered.

"I did it [best] on two people. I ran down the ramp, I think at SummerSlam, and speared Rusev. I think that’s all I did. What a great night. Then, I did the same thing to Big Show years ago," said Reigns.

Roman Reigns explained why he believes these two Spears were his best, and he stated that the build up to both of them was quite similar. He also commented on how his Spear is different than the one that Goldberg uses. Both stars have earned many victories with the move, but Reigns believes his version is more dramatic.

"I’d fix that AJ spear" - Roman Reigns on which spear he wishes he could take back

Roman Reigns and AJ Styles in WWE

Roman Reigns revealed that AJ Styles is the WWE Superstar who took his move the best. Ironically, "The Big Dog" explained that he wishes he could redo the spear he gave Styles during their match at WWE Payback 2016. Reigns admitted that he didn't land the move properly, as he held onto Styles longer than he should have.

"That one, he probably put some damage on me, too, being so big. But, if I could go back, I’d fix that AJ spear. I wouldn’t have held on to him so tight. Cause I kind of drove him into the ground a little bit. But, I think I’d go back and let him do his thing. I would disengage from him and let him cop his flip or whatever," said Reigns.

Roman Reigns has hit plenty of spears throughout his WWE career, and the move has become his iconic finisher. Reigns has diversified his move set, but he still regularly uses the spear to win matches. Plenty of his spears have been memorable, and he'll look to add more of these unforgettable moments on the road to WrestleMania 37.