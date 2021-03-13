"I want you to Angle Slam me as hard as you possibly can" - Legendary Female Star had a special request before a RAW angle

Kurt Angle took a stroll down memory lane on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled when he executed an Angle Slam on Mae Young during an episode of RAW in 2000.

Mae Young was in an on-screen relationship with Mark Henry at the time, and the World's Strongest Man faced off against the Olympic gold medalist during an episode of RAW on February 7, 2000. Young got involved in the match and was given an Angle Slam in the middle of the ring.

Some fans might already be aware of what Mae Young told Kurt Angle backstage before the planned spot. For those who aren't, the WWE legend once again recollected all the details of the conversation he had with Young on his podcast.

Mae Young walked up to Kurt Angle at Gorilla Position and told him to slam her as hard as possible. The women's wrestling pioneer didn't want Kurt Angle to go easy on her, and the Olympic gold medalist had no option but to oblige.

"I'll tell you a quick story. So before we had it out, we were in Gorilla Position, and Mae Young comes up to me and says, 'Mr. Angle, I want to tell you what I want you to do to me tonight.' I said, 'Okay, Mae.' She said, 'I want you to spike my a** as hard as you can into the mat.' I want you to Angle Slam me as hard as you possibly can.' I was like, 'Okay, Mae, if that's what you want, I'll do it."

"Mae was just incredible" - Kurt Angle's praise for the women's wrestling icon

Kurt Angle admitted that the idea of executing an Angle Slam on Mae Young seemed 'crazy,' and that very thought popped up in his head while he was executing the move. Mae Young was 'pregnant' in the storyline, and the Angle Slam got him a lot of heat.

"The crazy thing is, when I was doing it, I'm thinking, if I slam this woman, she is going to end up coming up as dust. I mean, she was 82 years old; I'm like, what the hell am I doing slamming this woman? She could literally die."

Kurt Angle praised Mae Young and noted that the late, great WWE Hall of Famer did everything asked of her.

"Mae was just incredible because she would do whatever you asked. She would take whatever bump was necessary. She always did whatever she was told, and she was always game for anything."

The story above serves as another example of why Mae Young will forever be one of the most adored and respected performers in the professional wrestling business.

