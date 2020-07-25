"I can't watch the product." — Rico on what he thinks of WWE 

With the Covid-19 pandemic raging around the world, there might never have been a worse time in the world of wrestling than the status is at the moment. However, despite this, both AEW and WWE have been putting on excellent matches throughout this time, although they have been forced into doing all of this without a real live audience. Rico was recently on a live stream on Sportskeeda with Chris Featherstone, and he talked about the current product and why he can't even watch it.

Rico on the issue with the current WWE product

Talking about the current situation in WWE, Rico said that he felt there was a lot that was neglected in WWE and talked about how wrestling cannot actually function without a real live audience.

Rico also mentioned how he could not watch the product in WWE at the moment because the wrestlers needed reactions from the wrestling fans.

"I think there's a lot neglected in WWE, especially right now. I can't watch the product. I can't watch it at all, especially now. It's not like a boxing match or an MMA fight, or a football game, or basketball. They don't need fans in the stands, it's good to have fans in the stands, but they compete. You can have football go without fans in the stands. They are still going to play, players are going to play their hearts out. They are doing what they do best. Unfortunately, wrestling needs that fan interaction. The thing I cannot take is when the guy comes out and he gets on the turnbuckle and lifts the belt, to who? Come on guys. Please. Rey Mysterio's going to wrestle, you both come out and wrestle, just do what you do. And you're pulling people from the Performance Center? That's sad to me."

Rico worked in WWE for a long time and was paired with Charlie Haas as a part of a tag team thanks to Vince McMahon. Together they even held the WWE tag team titles.

He had multiple other roles in the company, including as the manager for Billy and Chuck.