Iconic name retires from WWE; 28-year veteran to return and betray Roman Reigns? 3 early predictions for Survivor Series 2024

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to television at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event last month. The Original Tribal Chief laid out his former Enforcer during the latter's Bloodline Rules Match against Cody Rhodes, enabling The American Nightmare to retain the title.

However, Reigns was again written off TV following an attack from Solo Sikoa and Co. on an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago. That said, The Bloodline Civil War is inevitable! What could serve as a more explosive opening move in the looming civil war than a thrilling match at this year's Survivor Series: WarGames?

The marquee PLE is set to take place in Vancouver, Canada, on November 30, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

As The Bloodline Saga emerges as a potential highlight of the event, there’s a chance for even more standout matches that could etch this event into memory.

Here are three early predictions for Survivor Series 2024:

#3. Goldberg returns to have a match with Bron Breakker at WWE Survivor Series 2024

WWE legend Goldberg returned to the Stamford-based promotion after a 12-year hiatus at Survivor Series 2016 and went on to beat Brock Lesnar in a minute and 26 seconds to cement himself in the company once again.

Goldberg's last match in WWE was against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE, and he still hasn't had a proper retirement match in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. The veteran's contract expired at the end of 2022, and the company did not renew it.

However, WWE might finally choose to honor him with a retirement bout. The former Universal Champion could sign a new deal and face Bron Breakker at Survivor Series 2024. The creative team could build Breakker as an unstoppable force moving forward, with him destroying everyone on his way up until November.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion could be showcased as a dominant force, obliterating anyone who dares to challenge him. Just when it seems that no one can match his might, enters Goldberg.

Bron should get the win over the iconic wrestler, as Goldberg finally calls it a day. With Goldberg gearing up for retirement, just think about how huge that victory would be for the 26-year-old's legacy!

#2. Roman Reigns gets betrayed by The Rock in the Bloodline vs. Bloodline match

At the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns made a dramatic comeback, shattering Solo Sikoa's dreams of capturing the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes.

Since then, the Original Tribal Chief has been embroiled in a bitter feud with The Bloodline 2.0. However, the erstwhile Big Dog was ambushed by Jacob Fatu and Co. a few weeks ago.

A Bloodline Civil War is on the horizon, and what more fitting stage for this epic showdown than Survivor Series: WarGames? Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu could clash against The Original Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn) in the WarGame gimmick match.

However, there is a significant twist. Just when it seems the situation is under control and the score is settled, The Rock could burst onto the scene, seemingly ready to mediate the conflict between his cousins. But as Roman Reigns lets his guard down, the 28-year WWE veteran could unleash a brutal attack on his cousin, unveiling his true role as the architect of The Bloodline 2.0.

The Final Boss taking down Roman Reigns and establishing himself as the ultimate bad guy in WWE is definitely on the horizon, and we might see it all unfold at Survivor Series.

#1.The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Judgment Day

Led by the mysterious Uncle Howdy, the Wyatt Sicks includes standout talents like Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis. They recently made their in-ring debut and left an impression with their thrilling performance.

No matter how eerie or enigmatic a faction may appear, fans will only hold onto their memory if they manage to defeat a formidable opponent. To achieve this, they must set their sights on The Judgment Day on RAW. This could spark a heated rivalry, paving the way for an official match at the Survivor Series 2024 PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback