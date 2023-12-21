Iconic superstar returning for dream match? - 4 blockbuster WWE feuds for Gunther in 2024

Gunther has taken WWE by storm since moving to the main roster last year. He first joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2019 after having been involved in pro wrestling for over a decade. He first reported to NXT UK, where he made an immediate impact by winning the United Kingdom Championship and holding it for a record-setting time.

After a brief stint in NXT, Gunther moved to the main roster in 2022. After his arrival, he captured the coveted Intercontinental Championship and has held it for a record-breaking number of days.

Gunther has successfully defended his title against top names like Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, The Miz, Ricochet, and Tommaso Ciampa. With 2023 nearly in the rearview mirror, it is time to look ahead to what major rivalries The Ring General could have in 2024. This article will examine four potential blockbuster WWE feuds for the Intercontinental Champion in 2024.

#4 He could feud with Bronson Reed leading up to Elimination Chamber 2024

Bronson Reed is among the most powerful superstars in WWE today. Like Gunther, he has been dominant since joining the company's main roster. However, his win-loss tally isn't quite as clean as The Ring General's.

The big man is no stranger to Gunther. The powerful superstars actually recently clashed over the prized Intercontinental Championship on a recent edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. Gunther won the bout, but it was very close, and Reed made a statement even in defeat.

Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to take place in Perth, Australia. Given Reed is Australian, the two engaging in a much-anticipated rematch in The Auszilla's home country would make for a must-watch affair.

#3 Gunther could feud with Johnny Gargano over the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Johnny Gargano is a tremendous pro wrestler finally finding his footing on WWE's main roster. He enjoyed plenty of success on the independent scene and in NXT but initially struggled on Monday Night RAW. That has changed as of late, however, after DIY's reunion.

While Johnny Wrestling doesn't have much experience battling The Ring General, his best friend and DIY tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa, does. He fought Gunther in the main event of an episode of WWE RAW and attempted to win the Intercontinental Championship.

While The Blackheart failed to dethrone Gunther, Johnny Wrestling could be the one to put the Imperium leader down. He has a different skillset from his partner and can take quite the beating. If nothing else, a David vs. Goliath-style bout would be highly entertaining.

#2 Ilja Dragunov could join the main roster

Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is among the most intense performers in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. This trait has worked in his favor, as he is the reigning NXT Champion.

The Mad Dragon is no stranger to Gunther. The two stars clashed over the United Kingdom Championship when both men were part of the WWE NXT UK brand. In fact, Dragunov is one of the only men ever to defeat The Ring General.

Many believe Ilja Dragunov's main roster debut will come sooner rather than later. If he joins RAW or SmackDown before 2024 ends, a rematch between the two former United Kingdom Champions could be epic.

#1 A rivalry with Brock Lesnar could be game-changing

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most dominant and destructive superstar in WWE history. After joining the promotion decades ago, The Beast annihilated the competition and has consistently done so for years.

The Beast has been away from WWE television for many months now. He was last seen feuding with Cody Rhodes. Ultimately, he lost to The American Nightmare and shook his hand in a shocking move that left fans in awe.

If anybody could and should feud with The Beast, it is Gunther. The Ring General has been unbeatable since joining the company, and Lesnar is the only man with a similar path of dominance. What could happen if the two went one-on-one? Only time will tell.