Iconic WWE faction to split into two on SmackDown tonight? Exploring potentially high chances

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar to determine the next challenger for the United States Championship. While it looks like the Latino World Order members remain in a positive spirit, the aftermath of their bout might change that.

For those unaware, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar recently advanced in the United States Championship Invitational and will now fight each other on the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode. While there may have been no tension between both stars in the lead-up to the final, recent reports have suggested otherwise.

As per recent reports, there are plans for LWO to be split in two, much like nWo Wolfpac vs. nWo Hollywood. This time, it will be Lucha World Order vs. Latino World Order, with Lucha being comprised of entirely masked wrestlers. With this in mind, there's a high possibility LWO could break up on tonight's SmackDown episode after the bout, with the remaining members now having to choose sides.

Rey Mysterio formed a revamped version of LWO before this year's Hall of Fame ceremony. Current members involved in the stable are Zelina Vega, Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

What did Rey Mysterio say about facing Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown?

Although both LWO members are set to face each other in a significant match, the Hall of Famer is confident it won't end badly. Especially since Austin Theory tried to interfere during his qualifying match, but Escobar came to his rescue.

On a recent appearance for The Bump, Rey complimented his stablemate for what he did. Rey also stated that no matter who wins the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, the winner will still be LWO.

"If it wasn't for Santos coming out to run Theory off, I possibly wouldn't have won. So, the fact that he came out to save me, it just shows the type of person that Santos is. It's going to be a very hard match for me on Friday. It is my student, you can say, versus the master. But it is going to be successful, because win or lose, LWO is going to be on top."

What else is set for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Aside from the number one contender's match for the US title between the LWO members, Karrion Kross and Karl Anderson will face each other in a singles match.

It remains to be seen who and what else fans will see on the upcoming blue show tonight.

