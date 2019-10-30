Exclusive: ICW’s Mark Dallas and Jack Jester talk about their favourite Fear and Loathing moments

Steven Wilson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Exclusive 35 // 30 Oct 2019, 16:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ICW returns to Glasgow's SWG3 for Fear and Loathing 12

ICW Fear and Loathing is just days away. Described by some as Scotland’s WrestleMania, this year’s premier event hails from Glasgow’s SWG3 and will take place over the course of two nights.

Last week, we outlined what we thought were our top moments from the event’s 12-year history. These included memories such as the very first event from Fear and Loathing and Finn Balor opening the company’s first-ever appearance at the SSE Hydro.

Recently, we had the chance to speak to both ICW founder Mark Dallas and company stalwart Jack Jester ahead of the two-night spectacle. It’s fair to say that it’s hard to find individuals more synonymous with the promotion than these two men.

We put the question to them of what their favourite moments have been from past Fear and Loathing events and here's what we found out.

Jack Jester

Jack Jester: “There’s loads. I think for Fear and Loathing, big moments would be me vs Drew (WWE’s Drew McIntyre) at the Barrowlands. That was massive for both of us because they had booked that just as Drew was coming back and the storyline had switched so that we were against each other and we played for real stuff there.

“I’d seen Drew a maximum of twice a year for 10 years - and then he was back. I had all the time in the world to see him but we refused to go anywhere near each other. We had to believe this was real.

"So I was poking him and he was poking me and we were getting to a point where we never spoke and had a falling out. After that match happened, though, it all lifted, because if we didn't believe that we hated each other, why should anybody else? I think that’s something that’s lost sometimes.

Advertisement

“That was the first time we sold the Barrowlands out off of that match. Drew has done a lot more than me as you can imagine but that’s still one of his favourite things to say, that he sold out Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

“But with Fear and Loathing, there’s me going back from the Black Label to ICW. All of these are great moments you can look back on.”

Mark Dallas

Mark Dallas: “The ones Jack just mentioned plus Grado vs Drew at the SECC, Team Black Label vs Team ICW at the Hydro, the pay-off in the final match in the series between Lionheart and Jackie Polo. Then you’ve got moments like Kurt Angle working for ICW.

“Even if I go further back, and it might not seem as big now but I remember Rhyno making his ICW debut at Fear and Loathing 6 and he blew the roof off the place. When he hit the Gore through Jimmy Havoc and Darkside, that was a massive moment at the time.

“I could sit here and rhyme off countless moments at Fear and Loathing because that’s what the event is all about. If you’re there, you’ll remember them for the rest of your life if you’re a wrestling fan.”

Fear and Loathing takes place on Saturday, 2nd and Sunday, 3rd of November at Glasgow’s SWG3. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!