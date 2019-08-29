ICW News: Insane Championship Wrestling announces brand-new show Gonzo

ICW have announced a new show!

Insane Championship Wrestling owner and founder Mark Dallas has announced the launch of ICW Gonzo - a brand new show for ICW On Demand.

The show will fill the gaps in between ICW Fight Club tapings and will be filmed live from The Asylum in Glasgow. It is set to feature some of the biggest names in ICW as well as shine a light on the Zero-G Division, while showcasing the promotion's younger talents.

The show is defined by four words: Unconventional. Outrageous. Outlandish. Extreme.

Dallas claims that the show is the embodiment of ICW, ending the announcement with an emphatic statement.

You can jump on the bandwagon or get run the f*** over!

The matches

The first main event has been confirmed, with Leyton Buzzard taking on the reigning and defending ICW Zero-G Champion Liam Thomson, while NXT UK's Kenny Williams faces off against a debuting Scotty Davis.

The opener for the event is expected to set the tone for the entire show, with Kieran Kelly taking on NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin.

Since the original announcement, a Six-Man Tag Team Match has also been announced. Power Forward will take on Ian Skinner, Dean Ford and Darren Vice.

What is ICW?

In case you've been living under a rock, ICW is one of the hottest promotions in world wrestling right now - but it wasn't always that way. The promotion is the brainchild of Mark Dallas, who has gone from putting on shows in front of 20-30 people in Maryhill to selling out the 5,000-capacity SECC and putting on shows at Glasgow's 11,000-capacity SSE Hydro.

The promotion has featured the likes of Drew McIntyre, Grado, Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, the Dudley Boyz, Kushida, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Wolfgang and many others.

Tickets for ICW Gonzo are available here, or you can catch the show on ICW On Demand here.

