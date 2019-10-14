ICW News: Joe Coffey removed from upcoming appearances following altercation [Exclusive Footage]

Joe Coffey stormed Gonzo armed with a chain

WWE NXT UK Superstar Joe Coffey has been removed from all upcoming Insane Championship Wrestling events following his unscheduled appearance at the debut of new show ICW Gonzo this past Saturday.

Insane Championship Wrestling tonight issued a statement stating that the removal of Coffey from all upcoming events was due to a management decision, and that the former ICW World Heavyweight Champion will no longer compete against the man he attacked, current champion Stevie Boy, for the title at ICW's upcoming landmark annual event Fear & Loathing XII, with announcements to be made in due course of the Iron King's replacements.

New participants for advertised matches featuring Coffey will be announced in due course.

Under the circumstances, Stevie Boy vs. Ravie Davie at Gonzo Wrestling will not air. (2/2) — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) October 14, 2019

Meanwhile, I was at ICW Gonzo on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling, and was stood in the doorway where Coffey made his entrance. Coffey barged through myself and the other ICW fans rammed into the incredibly intimate Asylum venue with his parka on and hood up, armed with a chain before jumping the fence and assaulting current ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy.

I managed to catch some video footage of the incident - where Coffey continued his attack on Stevie Boy, before taking out his frustration on ICW founder Mark Dallas and several crew members. An unscheduled intermission was announced after Coffey was escorted from the arena, swigging from his bottle of Buckfast and continuing to vent his frustrations.

And here’s some footage of the @Joe_Coffey incident at #ICWGonzo where Coffey attacked @stevieboyxavier and several members of the @InsaneChampWres crew, including @RealMarkDallas for anyone concerned regarding ICW’s statement. pic.twitter.com/GGrvB65zGj — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖞 (@consciousgary) October 14, 2019

Joe Coffey joined me to chat all about his NXT UK career and the difference between working with ICW and WWE just last month, opening up about the meaning behind the name 'Gallus' and who out of himself, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang came up with the name.

You can listen to the entire interview below or read it here.

