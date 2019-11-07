ICW partners with Wrestling Experience Scotland to launch family wrestling brand

ICW have partnered with Wrestling Experience Scotland

Insane Championship Wrestling have today announced the launch of a new brand aimed at families - partnering with WXS - Wrestling Experience Scotland.

Over the past three years, with close ties to ICW and its performers, WXS has gone from strength to strength, and now the companies have officially bridged the gap and come together - bringing a "family" product under the ICW banner.

"The unprecedented expansion is a result of both parties identifying an invaluable opportunity to bridge the gap between ICW’s established brand and WXS’ reputation for producing a high-quality in-ring product for family audiences. The move will allow WXS to bring a professional, family-friendly wrestling production to venues across Scotland under the ICW banner."

ICW confirmed via press release that Andrew Wason, best known to fans as ‘Rudo Lightning’, will undertake the role of Operations Manager in addition to his current duties as Backstage Producer for ICW.

Former ICW World Heavyweight Champions Grado, Jack Jester, BT Gunn, Jackie Polo and current ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy are all confirmed to appear on WXS events throughout 2020.

ICW founder and owner Mark Dallas also spoke out about the partnership.

“I am incredibly excited for this new venture and am honoured to welcome WXS to the ICW family. Fans of all ages will finally get the chance to enjoy an ICW-level production that is suitable for the entire family when we bring new, one of a kind shows to venues across Scotland in the new year.”

ICW then announced three shows for 2020, with family-friendly wrestling coming to Bathgate, Ayr and Maryhill - a place with immensely strong ICW ties - across February, March and April.

