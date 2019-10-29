ICW Zero-G Champion Liam Thomson on his Good Housekeeping Match at Fear & Loathing XII & more (Exclusive)

Liam Thomson will bring everything INCLUDING the kitchen sink

This weekend, Insane Championship Wrestling's Fear & Loathing XII emanates from Glasgow's SWG3 venue, and the main event on night one of the two-day extravaganza sees current ICW Zero-G Champion Bad Boy Liam Thomson defending his title against one half of the current WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions in Wolfgang in a Good Housekeeping Match!

With two veterans of Scotland's hottest promotion set to go to war in the one match where you can expect to see everything INCLUDING the kitchen sink, we caught up with Liam Thomson, the man going into that match with the gold, to discuss how he feels heading into this third, rubber (glove) match to decide, once and for all, who goes home with both the ICW Zero-G Championship and the prized kitchen sink.

There's only one place I can start, Liam. You're main eventing night one of Fear & Loathing in a Good Housekeeping Match against Wolfgang.

I've been lucky enough to see the first two, but for anyone NOT familiar with the stipulation - can you tell us a little bit about what a Good Housekeeping Match is?

Just think of all of your household objects - these are all the different things that can come into play in a Good Housekeeping Match - so it could be an ironing board, an iron, dishes, or it could be food - eggs, flour.

Normally when you think of wrestling matches, you think of violence and steel chairs. It's a little bit of that but with a household item twist on it. Eggs, flour...

The first thing, we got carried away with Fairy liquid. I remember pouring it all over my head and regretting it really, really quickly because it started going in my eyes. Jesus, that was... That was right towards the end of the first match and I was throwing eggs at Wolfgang and The Purge, and they were slipping on the stage because of all the bloody oil and s**t.

One of the things I remember was The Purge, Stevie James and Krobar, slipping and doing these amazing flips!

I love it because it's one of the few wrestling matches where everybody goes, "Everything but the kitchen sink!", and it's like, "No, wait, you'll probably see a kitchen sink in there as well somewhere."

Aye, the whole thing is circled around a kitchen sink!

Your opponent is current NXT UK Tag Team Champion Wolfgang. You're both very familiar with each other and this match, but what's it like for you to be sharing the ring with him for this main event?

I mean, it's brilliant. It's a big responsibility and I love having that responsibility. I love the pressure that comes with it as well. It makes you work harder.

At the same time, for me, because I was out for a year with an injury, and for me to be able to come back and to now be in this position is brilliant. A year ago, at Fear & Loathing, I hadn't been back too long and I didn't have an actual match, it was just kind of like a spot, a segment.

A year later, to be in the main event is brilliant for me. To be doing it with Wolfgang, even better!

You know, we've done two of these already so we're going to have to think outside the box in terms of what we're going to do next. In terms of how I wanted things to go when I came back, I couldn't have written it any better.

I've worked so hard, tirelessly, for all the years I've wrestled, in particular the last couple of years, to get back where I need to be, and I'm just absolutely buzzing, I could not be more excited and it's great when you get to do these things with people you've been friends with for years. It's brilliant.

