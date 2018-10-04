WWE News: Mr. Bootyworth's Real Identity Revealed

You will never guess who Mr. Bootyworth is!

What's the story?

If you saw SmackDown Live last night, you know about the confrontation Mr. Bootyworth had with The Bar. It ended with Sheamus and Cesaro pouring pancake mix on New Day's sidekick, going into the big match at Super Show-Down.

According to Wrestling Inc., Mr. Bootyworth was played by the son of a WWE Hall of Famer this week. The character was portrayed by Dewey Foley, who's Mick Foley's son.

In case you didn't know...

We all know Mick Foley not only as one of the greatest WWE superstars as all time, but also as a former RAW General Manager. Not long ago, he was also the special guest referee for the main event at Hell in a Cell where Roman Reigns took on Braun Strowman.

A lot of fans may also be familiar with his daughter, Noelle. You may have seen her on the hit reality show- Holy Foley! Mick Foley's son is not nearly as well known.

The heart of the matter

Dewey Foley is a lifelong wrestling fan and also works behind the scenes in WWE. After the segment with The Bar played out on TV, he sent out the following Tweet:

Sheamus and Cesaro are my heroes — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) October 3, 2018

It remains to be seen if Foley will continue to portray this beloved character or if indeed, this is the end of his television career in WWE. What is for certain though, is that he will remain an invaluable component of the television show from behind the scenes.

What's next?

The New Day and The Bar will wage war for the prized SmackDown Tag Team Championships when they take center stage at WWE Super Show-Down. One wonders if the audience will get a glimpse of Mr. Bootyworth as well. I'm sure there will be a pop for the man, if it happens!

