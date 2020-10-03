Identity of SmackDown Mystery Woman finally confirmed by WWE

It finally happened. Carmella was revealed as the SmackDow Mystery Woman on the latest episode of the Blue brand. It all happened as part of the usual backstage vignettes that have been airing for the past few weeks on SmackDown.

Carmella cut a promo on SmackDown, and she began by stating the importance of taking a good look at yourself in the mirror. Carmella admitted that she lost her way, but the Superstar now knows who she really is. The former Miss Money in the Bank blamed the fans and claimed that she always wanted to play by their rules, which got her absolutely nowhere.

Carmella boasted that she is better than everyone and that she is not the princess anymore. Carmella ended her promo by saying that it doesn't matter if she gets drafted to RAW and SmackDown. The former SmackDown Women's Champion would be untouchable wherever she goes.

Carmella reacted to her WWE TV return on SmackDown by posting the following on Instagram:

Carmella's hiatus from SmackDown

Carmella wrestled her last televised match at the Money in the Bank PPV in which she competed in the unique ladder match for the women's briefcase.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took a hiatus just when the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off into full gear.

Carmella appeared on her boyfriend Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast in June and opened up about being in quarantine in city of Pittsburgh.

"The crazy run after the Royal Rumble and standard business, we actually found ourselves with five days off where we didn't have to get on an airplane, prior to the pandemic kicking in. So we're like you know what, let's just sit at home this week, and let's do nothing. Let's not go out and order takeout. Little did we know five days later, it would not be an option anymore. So we have one week of quarantine on everybody. We live downtown in the city of Pittsburgh. Right downtown by the stadium and the arenas and stuff like that, which when the city is open is incredible. But here we are now in this beautiful place, and we can't do anything. It's like a tease. We have been to the bike trails and things like that, and take my kids out and try and keep ourselves occupied. But it's one of those ones where I go, "Maybe we should have gone for something with a little space as opposed to a downtown apartment."

While there was speculation about Carmella being one of the members of RETRIBUTION, WWE ended having different creative direction for the 32-year-old Superstar.

A repackaged Carmella is now expected to be one of the top stars in the women's division. Also, it would be interesting to see which brand she gets sent to during the WWE Draft.