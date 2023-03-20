If Bray Wyatt doesn’t return only one man can take his place in WWE

Bray Wyatt has been sidelined for around a month and at the moment his status remains unclear. Since his return to WWE last year, he has been pushing forward with a new storyline alongside Uncle Howdy, but it doesn't seem to have taken off and many fans have reacted negatively to his latest skits.

Wyatt was expected to wrestle Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 but that match appears to have been scrapped and now it's unclear when he will make his return.

If rumors are to be believed that Wyatt is struggling with illness at present, but if he decides against returning to the ring, then there is one man who could be called up to take his place.

Roman Drew @RomanDrew54 Bray Wyatt Appreciation Tweet. If you are a fan of Bray Wyatt please like and RT Bray Wyatt Appreciation Tweet. If you are a fan of Bray Wyatt please like and RT https://t.co/h1TgIW1IgJ

Joe Gacy has been rumored to be part of The Wyatt Family since the former WWE Champion made his return and could easily take his place given the ability he has on the mic.

Gacy is the only other wrestler at Bray Wyatt's level and if the company was able to put him in a good position alongside Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss then he could put his own swerve in the current storyline.

Currently, Gacy is making a name for himself as part of The Schism in NXT but could be a star promoted following WrestleMania.

Will Bray Wyatt return to WWE?

Bray Wyatt has only wrestled a handful of matches since his return and was part of a high-profile match against LA Knight at The Royal Rumble.

Wyatt is clearly having some issues at present which have forced him to take some time away from WWE and these issues could quickly be resolved and allow him to pick up where he left off.

WWE @WWE As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble , Uncle Howdy made a big splash! As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble, Uncle Howdy made a big splash! https://t.co/TqYhpt1sAZ

The WWE Universe is interested in what the end game is for his current storyline, so there is hope that he will make his return, if not WWE will miss one of their most creative minds.

