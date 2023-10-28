If The Undertaker has another match in him, there's only one possible opponent who is ready

The Undertaker's time in WWE has come to an end. The star retired and rode off into the sunset with the Last Ride documentary. Even then, he teased that he was always itching for one more match, although he was not sure he could do it justice.

However, for The Phenom, wrestling is a bit of an addiction, and should he choose to wrestle one last time, Gunther is perhaps the only opponent who could fit the bill.

The last match of Undertaker's career was against AJ Styles. With the Boneyard theme, the bout was every bit as memorable for the fans as it was for the legend.

Should he choose to return, opting for another cinematic match might be the wisest decision. He would need an opponent who could help him through the match and ensure his safety. There are a handful of stars who fit that description, but very few do it as well as Gunther.

Gunther is known for his hard-hitting attacking moves, but in a cinematic match, he would not need to rely so heavily on it. On top of that, his size would complement the retired star as well. A match against The Undertaker would also see Gunther's stock rise exponentially within the company.

Under what circumstances could The Undertaker face Gunther?

Gunther is slowly becoming a hard-to-beat wrestler. In many ways, it is not that difficult to predict that one day, he will hold the top title in the company.

To get him there, a feud with The Deadman might be the perfect push. Should The Undertaker choose to return and distract Gunther during his match to cost him the Intercontinental title, it would free him up.

The two could then engage in a feud that culminates in the cinematic match at WrestleMania.

A win there would then build Gunther up as the obvious challenger for the top WWE title.

This can only happen if The Phenom chooses to return. If he stays away, Gunther will need another challenger.

