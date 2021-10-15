Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid Review: NXT UK 14/10/2021

Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid headlined this past week's NXT UK episode, marking the first title defense for Dragunov since he ripped the NXT UK title from the clutches of WALTER at NXT Takeover 36.

What unfolded was a match of brutality and technicality telling a story, typical of the strong style we've come to expect from European wrestling and the NXT UK brand.

While Dragunov had proven himself a man willing to die inside the ring with his contests against WALTER, A-Kid had never had such a test in his time with WWE. Although a former Heritage Cup Champion in his own right, there were questions over the viability of his title challenge.

Those questions were answered after some stunning mat-wrestling, submission attempts, and power struggles to assert dominance. The hard-hitting affair was well and truly underway. A-Kid primarily focused on Dragunov's right shoulder, playing into his desire to make Dragunov submit to win the title, and concentrated his powerful kicks on the maimed area.

Dragunov initially went out to simply beat A-Kid to pieces, challenging the heart and will of the challenger. At one point, Dragunov checked a leg kick from A-Kid, which exhibited weakness. The match quickly descended into a battle of limb targeting, with Dragunov working the shin and A-Kid's offense centered on the injured right shoulder.

Their match-up was harkening back to the origins of wrestling. This was a fighting story told by fighting men. With both visibly carrying damage, neither relented as they continued to mount basic offenses consisting of slaps, chops, suplexes, and submissions. It showed that, at times, less is more, and simply watching two stars perform their hearts out makes for great viewing.

They continually shifted gears until the climax, with A-Kid threatening to upset Dragunov when he nearly had the champion locked in submission holds, torquing the injured shoulder, and when he delivered an almighty flying superkick to counter a Torpedo Moscow finisher, which drew a 2.9 count.

The match concluded as Dragunov delivered a Torpedo Moscow to the damaged knee of A-Kid before delivering another one when the challenger had nothing left to give. 1-2-3, and it was over.

A fantastic first defense to set the tone for Ilja Dragunov and his NXT UK title reign, he can hold the belt to the exceptional standard we have come to expect with former champions like Pete Dunne and WALTER. While it's still early, we can be excited by Dragunov's possible future clashes.

A-Kid, on the other hand, made a statement that he belongs in the main event of NXT UK and that he's truly a shining star waiting to supernova. Ilja Dragunov was unsuccessful in his first collision with WALTER, but it put him on the map. Likewise, A-Kid can use this defeat as the foundation to mount a comeback for the NXT UK title.

Eventually, A-Kid should hold the top belt in NXT UK; it is only a matter of time. A grand stage sequel with Dragunov beckons.

Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid – NXT UK Championship – FINAL VERDICT: A

