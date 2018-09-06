Impact/Indie News: Tessa Blanchard signs with top Indie promotion

Tessa Blanchard is the current Impact Knockouts Champion

What's the story?

Current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard is arguably one of the most talented female stars in the Pro Wrestling industry today and in a recent interview, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss announced that Blanchard has signed a deal with WOW Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Throughout her entire pro wrestling career, Blanchard has been considered as one of the hardest working performers on the Independent circuit, where the 22-year-old has been performing for notable Indy promotions such as WrestleCircus, Shine Wrestling, and Shimmer Women’s Athletes.

In 2017, Tessa Blanchard also worked for the WWE as part of the company’s inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament where she was eliminated in the first round by eventual winner Kairi Sane.

Tessa Blanchard made her debut for Impact earlier this year at Impact: Redemption and eventually cemented her place as the top heel of the Knockouts Division. Blanchard won the Impact Knockouts Title against Allie and Su Yung in a three-way match on the 30th of August.

The heart of the matter

As per Jeanie Buss' latest claims, WOW- Women of Wrestling has apparently signed current Knockouts Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard, knowing the fact that WOW fans always expect to see the best women's professional wrestling in the world. And, apparently, Tessa Blanchard is someone who is definitely going to enhance and elevate the WOW roster, as well.

"Knowing the expectations of our WOW fans to see the best in women's professional wrestling, we are elated to sign Tessa Blanchard. Tessa enhances and elevates our athletic roster of talent beyond measure and we can hardly wait to showcase her skills in the series set to broadcast on Mark Cuban's AXS TV."

What's next?

Tessa Blanchard is currently fresh-off a historic win at the first ever All In pay-per-view and the former WWE NXT star is also coming off her first Knockouts Title defence which was against Gisele Shaw.

As of right now, Blanchard continues to perform on the Indie circuit and will be looking forward to creating milestones.

