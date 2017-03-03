Impact Wrestling News: TNA reveals a brand new logo

This is the third logo change in less than two months.

Spike TV will once again telecast Impact Wrestling from 21st April 2017

What’s the story?

Earlier today, Impact Wrestling announced the confirmation of a brand new TV deal with Spike TV to telecast the episodes of Impact in the United Kingdom. In addition to that, they also revealed their new logo, which is a modified version of the one they had released in January. Check it out below:

In case you didn't know...

TNA has been going through several changes in the recent weeks after Anthem Sports and Entertainment purchased a majority stake in the company in January 2017. The-then TNA Chairperson Dixie Carter retained only 5% of the stakes and resigned from her position, which she had retained for fourteen years.

Ed Nordholm, who serves as Anthem’s Vice President, was then announced the new President of TNA.

The heart of the matter

As soon as Anthem purchased the promotion, the logo of Impact Wrestling was redesigned. Due to the backlash from the fans, the logo was again altered in January. Within a month of the change, Impact introduces yet another logo prior the March tapings. The images of the previous two logos have been provided below:

As mentioned above, Impact revealed the change in their logo along with the news of a new deal being signed with Spike TV. As per the new deal, Spike will be airing the episodes of Impact Wrestling, starting from April 21st, one day after it’s telecasted in the United States.

What’s next?

After gaining the control over TNA, Anthem invited one of the co-founders of the promotion, Jeff Harrett, to return as a consultant. It is expected that a lot of new superstars will be working with the company in the upcoming weeks. Japanese wrestling promotion, Pro Wrestling NOAH and Jarrett’s GFW will be sharing talents with the Impact roster as well.

Sportskeeda's take

The first set of Impact tapings will be held since Anthem took over. Although the recent alterations indicate towards a bright future of the promotion, the release of top-tier superstars like Matt and Jeff Hardy, Mike Benett, Maria, Jade and Drew Galloway will be affecting Impact. However, Alberto Del Rio was spotted at the tapings with Jeff Jarrett, indicating a huge debut.

We hope that the modifications undertaken by Anthem will be a change for the better.