Impact Wrestling Calls Out WWE Over Hell In A Cell Cage

Is war brewing between America's top two promotions?

What's the story?

WWE has revealed the steel cage that is set to be used at tomorrow's Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View in Texas. The new set up is remarkably similar to the one that Impact Wrestling has been using for over 10 years. Impact Wrestling did not seem impressed by the move and the company's streaming service, the Global Wrestling Network posted a picture on twitter that highlighted the similarities and implied that the WWE are copying Impact.

In case you didn't know...

Impact Wrestling has previously used a red steel dome that featured an escape latch at the top. The cage was most prominently used during the company's days as TNA and it was often known as the Steel Asylum.

The heart of the matter

This wouldn't be the first time that the WWE has took ideas from Impact Wrestling. Most recently the WWE has been claiming responsibility for the Women's Revolution despite it being widely agreed that TNA was responsible for first giving women opportunities in wrestling. Another notable case was in the aftermath of Impact's 'Final Deletion' storyline as the WWE quickly tried to make their own version with Bray Wyatt. The WWE on this occasion were quickly called out and criticised for producing an inferior version.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Impact Wrestling makes an official comment on the situation as they chose to communicate their frustrations through the streaming network they own. Controversy aside, the event will go ahead tomorrow and it looks to be a great show. You can find the card below.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell Match)

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Raw Tag Team Championship: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman (Hell in a Cell Match)