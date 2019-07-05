Impact Wrestling News: 2019 Bound For Glory date and location revealed

Nicky Pags FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 173 // 05 Jul 2019, 06:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bound For Glory

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling is gearing up for its annual Slammiversary PPV taking place later this month, and the event marks the summer kickoff to the Bound For Glory event, which is Impact's biggest show of the year.

According to PWInsider.com, this year's Bound For Glory PPV will be taking place live from Villa Park, Illinois.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Bound For Glory PPV took place at The Melrose Ballroom in Astoria, Queens, NYC, and was headlined by Johnny Impact defeating Austin Aries for the Impact World Heavyweight Title.

The main event was not without controversy, however, as Aries no-sold the finish of the match and then proceeded to extend his middle finger to what appeared to be Impact officials in attendance for the event. Following the PPV and Aries' controversial actions, the former Impact Champion has not returned to action for the company.

Last year's Bound For Glory PPV also featured Taya Valkyrie vs Tessa Blanchard, Eddie Edwards vs Moose, James Ellsworth vs Eli Drake, and more.

The heart of the matter

This year's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV will take place at the Odeum, which fans might recall was the site of ECW's Anarchy Rulz PPV held back in 1999. The venue has also played home to many Ring of Honor events.

Bound For Glory 2019 officially takes place on October 20th, and will air live on traditional PPV outlets, and will likely be streamed live by various other services.

What's next?

Prior to this summer's Slammiversary PPV, Impact Wrestling will hold its Bash at the Brewery event in San Antonio, Texas on Friday night, and the company has announced the event is sold out. Bash at the Brewery will air live on Impact+ and will be the company's final big stop on the road to Slammiversary.

Where would you like to see Impact Wrestling hold future Bound For Glory events? Let us know in the comment section!