Impact Wrestling News: Full card revealed for Impact vs The UK at Wrestling MediaCon

Impact Wrestling heads back to the UK

ALL IN isn't the only huge wrestling weekend happening in September, as Wrestling MediaCon is due to take place in England on the 8th & 9th. One of the marquee attractions at the first ever MediaCon is Impact Wrestling making their return to the UK with a great looking Impact Wrestling vs the UK show.

Impact Wrestling are in the UK to celebrate Impact netting a UK broadcasting deal on Fight Network UK, which is the latest part in the resurgence of the company formerly known as TNA.

This also won't be the first time that Impact Wrestling have done a crossover as they frequently do one-off shows in partnership with independent promotions. However, the most famous example of doing this is their joint show with Lucha Underground during WrestleMania weekend.

Several of Impact Wrestling's top stars will be heading to Manchester to take on some of the best that British wrestling has to offer with Matt Sydal, LAX, Moose, Eli Drake, Trevor Lee, Su Yung, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards.

They will be joined by some of Britain's best from World of Sports Wrestling and the independent scene such as Jimmy Havoc, Jody Fleisch and Lana Austin. The full card for the show is below

Sami Callihan vs Jimmy Havoc - Barbed Wire Bat Deathmatch

Su Yung vs Lana Austin

Joe Hendry vs Eli Drake

Matt Sydal vs Trevor Lee vs Rich Swann

LAX vs Jonny Storm & Jody Fleisch - Impact World Tag Team Championship Match

Justin Sysum & Eddie Edwards vs Moose & Nathan Cruz

Robbie X & Adam Maxted vs Lucas Steel & Jake McCluskey

As you can see it promises to be an incredible show, just like the Lucha Underground one, so anyone able to get to Manchester, England for Wrestling MediaCon on the 8th and 9th should absolutely do so!

However, for those who can't make the convention, fear not! Impact Wrestling have announced that the show will be live streamed on Twitch as well!

I'll be at Wrestling MediaCon to interview some of the Impact Wrestling stars and then I'll be sitting down to enjoy Impact vs the UK (where I'll be rooting for the UK obviously, sorry Impact!) So stay tuned for our coverage of what is sure to be an epic event!

Are you excited for Impact's return to the UK? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!