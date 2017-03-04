Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Jim Ross shuts down rumours of commentary on Impact

With this tweet, JR finally puts an end to all the speculations suggesting that he could move to Impact Wrestling as a commentator.

04 Mar 2017

Jim Ross will continue his work with Fox Sports

What’s the story?

Jim Ross recently took on Twitter to shut down the speculations that were suggesting that he could soon be moving to Impact Wrestling as a commentator.

Here is what the WWE Hall of Famer posted:

None whatsoever Dan.

The sites that are pushing that info are ill informed & looking for 'clicks.'

You fell for it. https://t.co/9nfFpC7oY4 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 3, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

JR is currently working as a writer and commentator for Foxsports.com. He also does commentary on various independent shows as well as boxing and mixed martial arts events occasionally.

In addition to that, JR is also the lead announcer for Japan-based wrestling promotion NJPW’s weekly show on AXS TV.

Also read: Impact Wrestling (TNA) Rumors: Jim Ross to announce for Impact Wrestling?

Outside of wrestling, JR has developed his brand of barbeque sauce and beef jerky, which he regularly promotes.

The heart of the matter

The rumours of JR signing with Impact began making rounds when he posted tweet announcing the new broadcast team of Impact along with another tweet that teased a possible move to the company.

Impact also dropped some major hints by insinuating that something big was about to happen within the company.

The new, broadcast team for @IMPACTWRESTLING is @JeremyBorash & @realjoshmathews



They debut next week on @PopTV and I wish them the best! — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 3, 2017

Good luck to all my friends working in #Orlando for @IMPACTWRESTLING.



Expecting many changes including perhaps a different soundtrack. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 2, 2017

What’s next?

With JR’s latest tweet it has become clear that the 65-year-old would not be signing with Impact Wrestling. He is likely to continue his association with Fox Sports for the foreseeable future.

Sportskeeda’s take

It goes without saying that the Jarrett-run promotion would have certainly benefitted from the addition of JR on the commentary table. Jim Ross is one of the most respected professional wrestling announcers of all time and surely has a long way to go before he hangs up those cowboy boots.

Impact Wrestling might not be the right destination for him at this point of his career, however.

