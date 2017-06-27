Impact Wrestling News: Josh Mathews credits Vince McMahon for his success as an announcer

Years later, Josh Mathews still hears Vince McMahon's voice in his head, but that's a good thing....

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jun 2017, 11:23 IST

Josh Mathews has been the Impact Wrestling announcer since January 2015...

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with WrestleList, Impact Wrestling play-by-play announcer Josh Mathews stated that there were many people from his stint in the WWE that helped him with his career, but it was Vince McMahon who helped mould him into the announcer that he has become today.

In case you didn’t know...

Josh Mathews was first seen in the professional wrestling world as a contestant on the first ever WWE Tough Enough in 2001. Mathews would make it all the way to the finale before ending up as a runner-up to Maven.

The heart of the matter

Mathews would talk about Vince’s influence by saying that he still has a tremendous effect on his career today. He maintained that he can still hear Vince in his head when calling matches and added that this moulded him.

Here’s what Mathews had to say:

“When you sit down and do the main shows you’re working directly for the man who owns the company [Vince McMahon] and he’s listening to every word you say. He also had a tremendous effect on my career and still continues to to this day. I can hear him in my head when I call things, “Don’t scream at me” and “Don’t over sell this” I can hear it. That has molded me in to the play-by-play announcer I am today.”

Along with Vince, Mathews also credits current and former WWE employees such as Michael Cole, Taz, Jim Ross, and Paul Heyman for their guidance. Back when Smackdown taped on Tuesday to air Thursday, Heyman, Cole, and Taz would aid Mathews with the commentary edits to prepare.

What's next?

Impact Wrestling’s biggest pay per view of the year is Slammiversary, which occurs this Sunday on pay per view. Mathews returns to the ring for presumably the first time in a professional capacity when he teams with Scott Steiner to take on Jeremy Borash and Joseph Parks.

Author’s take

I think that it is really cool that there were guys like Jim Ross and Paul Heyman who were willing to stay up late and help Josh with his commentating duties back when he was on Smackdown Live.

As for today, Josh is doing a great job as a heel. If they decide to take him out of the commentary booth, I think he could make a great manager for someone.

