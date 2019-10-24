Impact Wrestling News: Tessa Blanchard on what she has learned from her father Tully

An important lesson

Tessa Blanchard sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet to discuss her career, her family lineage and how she trained with The Rock when she worked as a stunt double for Fighting with my Family. During the course of the interview, Tessa also gave an insight into what she learned from her father about the business, and that he taught her how to be a star.

Who is Tessa Blanchard?

Tessa is probably one of the most famous female professional wrestlers outside of WWE and is easily one of the most popular ones in Impact Wrestling right now. Her match with Sami Callihan was one of the most memorable ones of the night at Slammiversary and showed how great intergender wrestling could be.

Tessa Blanchard's father, Tully Blanchard, is a legend in the business. While he is currently in AEW managing Shawn Spears, he was one of the original Four Horsemen and had a legendary feud with Dusty Rhodes. He also seems to have an amazing mind for the business and Tessa has said that AEW is lucky to have him there.

What did Tully teach his daughter Tessa?

Tessa has said her father taught her to be a star. She explained that she still watches matches with her father and he still gives her advice on little things she can do in the ring. She explained,

"[He taught me] how to be a star. Not a lot of people carry themselves and know how to present themselves as a star. It's like something that you can't teach almost but something that you can just acquire along the way."

:And also, I remember my Dad when I was training with George South, I was trying to get advice from my Dad on certain things 'cause he'll always help me but he was like 'There's nothing that I can teach you yet' and I didn't really understand that until now and he's like 'Alright, now I can teach you. Where you are right now, now I can teach you' and I'm like 'Ok, now I get it.'

So I'm picking up little things, even still, I'm still learning, still trying to get better. I'll watch matches back with my dad even and he'll fix little things that I didn't even notice."

(Special thanks to Chris Van Vliet for the quotes)

Tessa puts her father over in a big way. It also shows that she is still young and wants to get better.