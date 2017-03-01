Impact Wrestling Rumours: Jade's contract with Impact Wrestling expires

Will she leave the promotion soon?

by Suyash Maheshwari News 01 Mar 2017, 23:31 IST

Jade is a former TNA Knockouts Champion

What’s the story?

As per the reports of PWInsider, Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jade (aka Mia Yim) is now a free agent as her contract expired recently. The same report also claimed that she would not be re-signing with the Anthem-owned Impact.

In case you didn’t know...

As reported earlier, TNA (Impact Wrestling) has already lost five of its top stars in Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Drew Galloway, Mike Benett and Maria Maria Kanellis this past week.

The biggest loss came when the twisted brothers ( Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) announced their departure from the company and insisted that they will not be returning to the company in the near future.

My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

After proving her worth in the independent circuit, Jade joined Impact Wrestling in 2015 as a full-time employee. During her tenure with the company, the 27-year-old became a one-time TNA Knockout's Champion.

The heart of the matter

If reports are anything to go by, Jade has become the latest casualty for the company. There is no word as to whether she would appear for Impact Wrestling tapings to write off her character. But, the reports from PWInsider suggest that Impact plans only to use Superstars they have signed for the March 2nd to 4th shows in Orlando.

Furthermore, the report states that the primary reason for her departure might be Impact’s strategy of finding new, younger talent; as they cost cheaper and are seemingly more likely to give in to Anthem’s demands of control over the bookings and a cut from outside earnings.

What’s next?

The tapings for Impact Wrestling are scheduled to start tomorrow (2nd March). This would be the first show filmed under the newly appointed Executive Producer of the company, Jeff Jarrett.

Sportskeeda’s take

It appears that Impact has lost the plot in their fervent search of newer and cheaper talent. Not only have they lost their top tier talent, but their shrewd contractual dealing might see even more Superstars leaving the Jarrett-run promotion.

It would be interesting to see how Impact addresses the absence of these stars and more importantly who would take their spots in the weeks to come.

