WWE Rumor Mill: Impact Wrestling star set to be part of the Mae Young Classic?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
1.14K   //    26 Jul 2018, 21:28 IST

The field is coming together for the second annual Mae Young Classic

What's the story?

The second annual Mae Young Classic takes place in around two weeks time and former Knockout's Champion Madison Rayne is expected to be part of the show.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn't know...

Rayne attended a tryout with WWE back in October 2017 but has since returned to work for Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

Interestingly, Rayne was part of Slammiversary on Sunday night where she came up short against Su Yung when she challenged for the Knockout's Championship, a title that she has held five times in her lengthy career.

Rayne is currently married to TNA commentator Josh Mathews, who will be best known for his time working as part of WWE's broadcast team before he made the move over to Impact following his WWE release back in 2014.

The heart of the matter

According to The Wrestling Observer, Rayne's loss to Su Yung at Slammiversary was able to write her off the TV and it's reported that she isn't scheduled to be part of any upcoming tapings with the company.

Rayne wasn't part of the most recent TV tapings and the Knockout's Champion has since moved onto a new feud in her absence.

Only 18 of the 32 competitors for the competition have been announced so far and they include some familiar faces as well as old favourites like former Divas Champion Kaitlyn.

Speculation has suggested that Rayne was heading over to WWE, but given the fact that the Mae Young Classic is set to be recorded in two weeks time and she's been written off TV by Impact Wrestling, this would be the perfect time for her to make the switch.

What's next?

The second annual Mae Young Classic will be recorded on August 8th and 9th, with the final of the competition set to take place at the Evolution pay-per-view in October.

Would you like to see Madison Rayne in the Mae Young Classic? Have your say in the comments section below!

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
