Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Abyss on backstage morale in the company, new management, Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode's success in WWE

Along with Crazzy Steve, Abyss is currently the TNA World Tag Team Champion

Impact Wrestling's very own Monster Abyss recently appeared on the latest episode of Main Event Radio to discuss a variety of topics ranging from the new management of the company to current locker room morale as well as Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode’s success in WWE.

Abyss also gave his thoughts on Anthem phasing out the ‘TNA’ initials. Here is an extract of the entire interview:

Christopher Joseph "Chris" Parks (ring name Abyss) has been one of the few loyal servants of the promotion since its inception in 2002. Along with James Storm, he is the only ‘TNA Orignal’ that is still part of the Impact roster. In his 15 year association with the company, Moster Abyss has held various titles such as the NWA World Heavyweight Championship (once), the Television Championship (twice), and the NWA World Tag Team Championship (once with AJ Styles).

Abyss is currently the TNA World Tag Team Champion (with Crazzy Steve) in his second reign and is widely regarded as the heaviest wrestler to hold the X Division Championship.

During the interview, Abyss asserted that the morale backstage was pretty high despite the loss of some of the biggest names on the roster. He spoke highly of the work that the new management is doing both domestically and internationally, since taking over the operations earlier this year. Abyss also stated that he anticipated a bright future for the company.

He also shared his thoughts on the success of Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode saying:

My reaction is nothing but happiness for both of them. I’m good friends with both of them, had some great experiences with both of them. Bobby and I travelled a lot together; we’re very close. They both very much deserve the positions and accolades that they’re getting right now and I’m proud of both of them.



Abyss added that in the future the name TNA will eventually dissipate and the promotion will come to be known as Anthem Impact Wrestling.

Impact Wrestling is currently in a rebuilding phase, and with the new management coming in, a lot of changes can be expected from the company going forward.

With Jarrett at the helm, 2017 could very well be the year of the resurgence of TNA. In the words of Abyss, great things are on the horizon. And we hope that Impact does deliver on that promise.

