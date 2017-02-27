Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Drew Galloway leaves TNA

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion announced his departure via Twitter.

by Harald Math News 27 Feb 2017, 11:47 IST

Galloway is no longer a TNA performer

What’s the story?

Former TNA World Heavyweight and Grand Champion Drew Galloway has parted ways with Impact Wrestling. The Scotsman tweeted his goodbyes on Monday, bringing the curtain down on his two-year stint with the company, and whilst TNA is yet to confirm anything via its own social media accounts, it would seem as though the man from Ayr is done working with the promotion.

TNA has already made extensive changes to its management and creative teams, and it seem as though a roster overhaul may well be next.

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together. I'll miss everyone & I'll see you down that long road — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) February 27, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The man known to WWE fans as Drew McIntyre arrived in TNA at the end of January 2016 as the great defender of professional wrestling, initially leading a faction called The Rising before breaking out on his own.

In March 2016, Galloway became the first man to successfully cash in a Feast or Fired briefcase for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and defeated a pre-Broken Matt Hardy for the Championship.

Galloway’s last few months in the company were interrupted by injuries but the man was still able to pick up the TNA Impact Grand Championship in January this year, defeating Moose before dropping the title back to his foe a month later.

The heart of the matter

Galloway has been an integral part of TNA Impact television over the last two years and many believed he was exactly the sort of talent that the company needed to build around heading into a brave new future.

The Scottish Dragon is one of the most active performers outside of WWE and is also the current WCPW Heavyweight Champion as well as a key part of ICW, EVOLVE and many other promotions.

It had been reported on the Wrestling Observer that Galloway’s contract was up before the next set of tapings, and it would appear that the two sides were unable to reach a deal. That TNA wasn’t willing to move mountains to keep McIntyre on board is somewhat surprising, but more may become clear over the coming weeks.

What’s next?

As mentioned previously, Galloway is one of the most active professional wrestlers on the planet and will have no problem finding work around the world.

The rumours speculating that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion may make a return to WWE will go into overdrive at this point, but it could well transpire that Galloway’s various commitments around the world compromised his status in TNA.

It is as yet unclear whether this will be the first of many changes to the TNA roster or merely an isolated incident. Either way, Drew Galloway has parted ways with the promotion.

Sportskeeda’s take

Unless Galloway is on his way back to WWE this seems to be a rather puzzling state of affairs. The big Scotsman is exactly the sort of performer that a company should be built around and one would assume that TNA would do all they could to keep him on their roster, and his departure will leave a big hole in the TNA roster.

Galloway is still only 31 years old and his best years may well be ahead of him. It’ll be fascinating to see where both sides go from here.

