Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Impact Wrestling to tape 4 episodes in India

TNA will tape 4 episodes in India in the lead-up to Slammiversary 2017.

TNA is coming to India this May. (* Credits- Impact Wrestling/Sony SIX)

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling has scheduled four episodes to be taped in India on the 30th and 31st of May, that will air in the month of June as part of the build-up to Slammiversary 2017. TNA/Impact Wrestling’s new owners ‘Anthem Sports and Entertainment’ made this announcement via a radio talk show owned by Anthem Media ‘Live Audio Wrestling’:

Impact Wrestling has announced they will tape four episodes of Impact in India on May 30-31 to air in June leading into Slammiversary — Live Audio Wrestling (@LAWradio) March 13, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling had previously made inroads in India, promoting the ‘Ring Ka King’ pro-wrestling organisation as a feeder league for TNA’s main roster. TNA’s most prominent Indian wrestler is Mahabali Shera who was most recently involved in a storyline with Al Snow and Grado.

The heart of the matter

Impact Wrestling has announced that the organisation will tape at least four episodes in the month of May as a part of its global expansion agenda. Furthermore, after the cancellation of its 2015 tour of India, Impact Wrestling promises its fans in India the complete package this time around.

TNA authority figure Dixie Carter has previously referred to India as the company’s ‘second home’, with the promotion announcing its official tie-up with top Indian sports channel Sony SIX.

What’s next?

With most of Impact Wrestling’s episode’s being televised on tape-delay, this year’s Slammiversary PPV will be available live and exclusive to pro-wrestling fans on the 2nd of July. Fans can expect the pre-Slammiversary India episodes to be aired around mid-June.

Sportskeeda’s take:

As TNA executive Bruce Prichard had revealed at a recent TNA show- it’s time we all make Impact great. Despite losing many of its top stars in the last year-and-a-half, the new owners seem to be taking a carefree and optimistic approach as evidenced by their global expansion plans.

Regardless of whether or not they choose to push their lone Indian star, Mahabali Shera, it’s good to see TNA acknowledging its Indian fan-base and reaching out to the pro-wrestling community in the Land of the Seven Rivers.

Namaste Impact Wrestling!

