Impact Wrestling (TNA) Rumors: TNA officials unhappy with Josh Mathews over 'shoot yourselves' tweet

Being a public figure, Mathews should choose his words wisely.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 23 Feb 2017, 20:53 IST

TNA Officials unhappy with Mathews

What’s the story?

According to third party sources such as Prowrestlingsheet.com, TNA officials are unhappy with Josh Mathews over ‘shoot yourselves’ remarks that were directed at the host of a podcast.

In case you didn’t know...

Josh Mathews recently has gained major notoriety for being a bit too outspoken on social media. Not long ago, the colour commentator was involved in another war of words with wrestling announcer Dave Penzer.

In one of the recent episodes of Impact Wrestling’s web series ‘My First Day’, Mathews proclaimed himself the greatest play by play commentator in the world, something that did not go down well with other commentators.

The heart of the matter

Mathews got into a heated Twitter argument with the host of Real Shoot Wrestling Podcast and told them the following:

‘Ohh, ‘Real Shoot Wrestling Podcast!’ Taking offence! Did you guys book a great ‘SHOOT style promo!’ You should really shoot yourselves.’

The comments made by the play by play commentator did not go down well with Impact Wrestling, and they issued a stern warning to Mathews for future reference. The tweet has since been deleted.

However, Mathews did not stop there as he posted another tweet that features a screenshot of his original post, in which he quote tweeted Real Shoot Wrestling and called them a ‘stooge’ for tagging TNA on Twitter.

What’s next?

As noted above, the Tweet has since been deleted, but it doesn’t look the voice of TNA learned his lesson.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mathews has kind of been a loose cannon recently, and his behaviour has irked a lot of people in the wrestling industry. This time around he took it a step further with his remarks, something that is not expected from a 15-year veteran.

