Impact Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed to enter ICW's Square Go

Sami Callihan will enter the Square Go

Insane Championship Wrestling have confirmed that Impact Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan will make his return to the company at Square Go on February 2nd, at Glasgow's SWG3.

Following his victory over BT Gunn at Fear & Loathing XII, The Draw is set to compete in the Square Go Match, which sees the winner earn a contract for a future ICW World Heavyweight Championship match that can be cashed in at any time.

Ahead of his Fear & Loathing match, I had the pleasure of chatting with Sami Callihan about his return to Scotland after a decade away.

First time I ever went to Scotland, I went for an All-Star tour and I actually wrestled Drew McDonald and Jack Jester in Loch Ness. This time, I'm coming back to wrestle BT Gunn, who I've wrestled before and he chopped me harder than any other human being on the planet.

Well, it couldn't have gone too badly, as The Draw returns just months later for ICW's Square Go. You can watch the entire interview below.

ICW Square Go takes place at Glasgow's SWG3 on February 2nd.

Tickets for upcoming ICW events are available here, or you can check out previous shows via ICW On Demand here.