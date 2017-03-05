Impact Wrestling (TNA) Rumors: Chris Masters teases return to the company

Chris Masters coming to help the rebuilding TNA?

Could the Master-Lock be coming back to TNA?

What’s The Story?

There are multiple rumours circulating regarding former WWE and TNA star Chris Masters making a return to Impact Wrestling. While no confirmations have been made yet, Chris has been linked to several TNA stars and it’s been reported that he was recently backstage at the Impact Tapings in Orlando.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Chris Masters had a troubled tenure during his time with WWE. In late 2007, Chris was suspended for violating the company’s Talent Wellness Policy for the second consecutive time. Six days later, Chris was released from the company.

In 2009, Chris returned to WWE but was released once again just two years later, following a less-than-impressive stint. Masters also spent some brief time with TNA in 2015. He was best remembered for his appearance in the TNA King of the Mountain Match.

The Heart of the matter

Chris Masters has spent a large portion of his career bouncing around the independent scene. While with the WWE, creative officials were very high on him, he lacked discipline and seemed to have trouble adhering to their substance abuse policy.

This past week in Orlando, Chris was spotted at TNA’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Following reports of him being seen at the tapings, Chris took to his social media accounts, posting a video of him working out in Orlando, with the following captions: “Impact, #Reboot, #MakeImpactGreat.”

Getting it in at #goldsgym#orlando#bodybuilding#jacked #vascular#tan#jackedandtan#Kobe11#nzk #Wrestling#Impact#reboot#MakeImpactgreat A post shared by Chris Masters (@chrismasters310) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Sportskeeda’s take

While Chris Masters is a tremendously gifted and underrated athlete, his problem has not only been with drugs, but with his ego. If he can get both in check, Chris can be an outstanding addition to the Impact roster. As TNA moves forward, they need some seasoned veterans to come in and help guide the company into safer waters.

Masters brings a lot of valuable tools to the table, but again, he has to have discipline on his mind moving forward, or he will simply poison the product.