Imperium should add 29-year-old WWE Superstar to become the most dominant force in the company

Imperium was once the most dominant faction in WWE before their main roster call-up. They waged war against top stables such as the Undisputed Era and British Strong Style during their days in the United Kingdom's Black and Gold brand. However, the stable went under a drastic change when they kicked Alexander Wolfe out of the group in 2021.

The company is currently filled with stables of different shapes and sizes and more WWE Superstars are joining the fray. Last year, Imperium was reformed on the main roster under the new regime. The stable should look forward to adding Gunther's former rival, Ilja Dragunov to the group in the near future.

Ilja Dragunov was the biggest challenge ever faced by Gunther on the developmental brand in the United Kingdom. Dragunov single-handedly dismantled the group by beating the members in different types of matches before getting a title shot.

The Mad Russian was the one to end Gunther's 870 days reign as the United Kingdom Champion. However, the two superstars have not stepped inside the squared circle for a while and it would be best if The Ring General invites Ilja Dragunov to join Imperium.

Why should Imperium add former WWE NXT UK Champion to its stable?

Ilja Dragunov made a hell of a career as a singles competitor on WWE's developmental brand. However, The Mad Russian will face a new audience and challenges once he makes his way to the main roster. It would be best for him to have familiar faces around him during his initial run.

Imperium is still one of the most brutal stables on the main roster. However, the addition of Dragunov will make the stable the most dominant force in the company for years to come. Superstars have often teamed up and formed stables with former rivals in WWE and Imperium could do the same with Unbesiegbar.

Apart from this, Dragunov can fill the hole in the stable, which was made by Alexander Wolfe after the group kicked him out. The stable was at its highest with four members around and they could do the same if Ilja Dragunov joins them after he gets a main roster call-up.

The addition of Unbesiegbar could also be temporary as members of the stable often fight amongst each other for a common prize. The best move for The Mad Russian should be to join and make the stable the most dominant group in WWE before once again going after his former foe and the Intercontinental title.

Do you want to see Dragunov join Imperium? Sound off in the comment section below.

