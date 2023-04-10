Incapable of dethroning top SmackDown star, new beginnings - 5 reasons why Sheamus should move to RAW in the WWE Draft

Triple H made an epic announcement on WWE SmackDown. After discussing the success of WrestleMania and thanking the audience, he went on to reveal that the WWE Draft is set to return.

The exact date for the upcoming Draft isn't yet known, but it was indicated to be happening in the coming weeks. This could potentially take place in the weeks leading up to Backlash from Puerto Rico on May 6 or in the weeks immediately following the big show.

WWE Draft always shakes things up for superstars on RAW, SmackDown, and often, even NXT. This happens to rookies along with veterans. One experienced star who could end up being drafted is Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior is currently part of the SmackDown brand, but that may change in a few short weeks. It could be argued that a move for Sheamus could be the best thing for him. This article will dive into a few reasons why it may happen and why it arguably should happen.

Below are five reasons why Sheamus should move to RAW in the WWE Draft.

#5. A new brand means a fresh start

Sheamus at WrestleMania

There are many positives to a brand extension, a draft, and having separate talent rosters. One of the most important positives for a WWE Superstar is longevity. A brand extension offers a lot more of the aforementioned longevity.

Becoming stale is an issue that any superstar can face if they're on a roster for long enough. They could potentially wrestle the top players, challenge or hold the top titles, or do essentially all that there is to do and thus leave them with nothing new. In the past, a wrestler would have to be released or quit to then freshen up elsewhere. A brand extension means that it's less necessary.

Sheamus could, and maybe should, move to WWE Monday Night RAW because it would stop him from getting stale on SmackDown. He's had a great year on the blue brand but risks becoming repetitive without a fresh start.

#4. Sheamus can't seem to beat Gunther

WWE has had many amazing rivalries over the years. The Triple H era began last summer and has featured several notable and exciting feuds. Perhaps the best in terms of in-ring action has been the ongoing rivalry between Sheamus and Gunther.

The two hard-hitting stars battled over the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle, on the October 7 edition of WWE SmackDown, and at WrestleMania. Each encounter was incredible, but each bout had one recurring theme: Gunther stood tall each time.

While Sheamus has made it his goal to capture the Intercontinental Title before his career comes to an end, he's failed to do so time and time again. It may be good to draft The Celtic Warrior to RAW to pursue the United States Championship instead. He may have better luck there.

#3. The RAW brand has a long and storied history

As often noted, WWE has three active brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. While each has its own identity and storied history, Monday Night RAW is World Wrestling Entertainment's oldest active program and brand.

Monday Night RAW was first launched in 1993, long before the first-ever brand extension in 2002. It has been home to some of the greatest wrestlers and most exciting moments in wrestling history. Having existed for around 30 years, almost every wrestler today grew up with RAW on television.

Sheamus may want to move to RAW due to the brand's illustrious history. Plus, he's won multiple titles, including world titles, while being part of the red brand in the past. Not only does the brand have history, but he has a lot of history on RAW.

#2. It could be a smooth transition away from The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes should be a case study for those who love WWE and professional wrestling. The stable formed without much fanfare, but over time, thanks to their chemistry and incredible work, they not only became fan favorites but they became extremely over-babyfaces.

The organic popularity of the stable is great, but that doesn't mean it should last forever. The trio risk becoming stale if they stick around for too long. Plus, it has been reported that Triple H wants to revert Butch back to The Bruiserweight fans know and love.

If WWE doesn't want to turn anyone heel from the stable but still wishes to split them up, drafting Sheamus to RAW is the perfect way to do it. He can move on, while Ridge and Butch can remain together on Friday nights.

#1. WWE RAW is three hours and thus offers more time for bangers

RAW is three hours long

RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have unique identities, and various aspects of each show help to set them apart. One of the biggest differences between the red brand and the other two shows is RAW's length.

The Monday Night show is a three-hour program. Both SmackDown and NXT clock in at just two hours in length. As a result, superstars have a lot more opportunities to get in-ring time on Monday nights.

Given Sheamus' affinity for having banger after banger, RAW may be the perfect spot for the former WWE Champion. More ring time means more opportunities to deliver memorable matches, just like only he can.

