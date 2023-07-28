Incredible 15-month undefeated streak could come to an end in controversial way at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam has been the venue for some of the biggest moments in WWE history, and it appears that this year could follow suit.

The card is already starting to take shape, but next week on RAW, the match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez should be made official and could see a new Women's World Champion crowned.

Rhea Ripley has a number of enemies since she has made appearances on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT in recent weeks. Liv Morgan was a victim of The Eradicator earlier this week, and it could come back to bite her.

Dominik Mysterio could also play a huge role in Ripley losing her title since the current North American Champion will likely be at ringside, and a distraction would be all that is needed to help Raquel secure the victory.

If the title changes hands at SummerSlam, a record held by The Nightmare will be broken. Ripley is on a lengthy 15-month undefeated streak, with her last singles loss coming back in May 2022, it's likely that the ending to her SummerSlam match will be a controversial one.

The WWE Universe has been calling for Rhea Ripley to drop her Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley has held the Women's World Championship since her win over Charlotte back at WrestleMania in April but hasn't defended her title as often as many would like.

Ripley has also been more involved in the men's division than the Women's, which has left Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Bianca Belair to carry the division in her absence. Therefore the fans are calling for a new Women's World Champion.

The Judgment Day has dominated WWE on all three brands for several months now, and it appears that SummerSlam could finally be the beginning of their downfall.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will walk out of SummerSlam with the Women's Championship?

