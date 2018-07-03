Independent Wrestling News: Deonna Purrazzo will not compete at All In

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW ANALYST News 337 // 03 Jul 2018, 22:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It looks like Purrazzo will finally be appearing in WWE as a signed Superstar

What's the story?

She's one of the hottest acts on the independent circle right now and has even dipped her toes in the water of WWE, but it seems like Deonna Purrazzo is finally on her way back to WWE.

While Square Circle Sirens have previously confirmed that the Women of Honor star was on her way to WWE, it was unknown whether or not she had already signed and whether she would still be appearing at All In. Well, part of that question has been answered today.

In case you didn't know...

Deonna Purrazzo is one of women's wrestling's biggest success stories, having only started training in 2012 yet already wrestling all over the world - and in promotions such as WWE, Impact Wrestling and Women of Honor.

The 23-year-old was one of the innovators of Women of Honor upon its return on her debut against Mandy Leon in July 2015, where both women pretty much set the bar for what the promotion would become.

It could be claimed that Purrazzo was one of the talents who has since spearheaded the promotion and even made her first appearance on an ROH TV episode in December 2016 where she defeated Candice LeRae.

The New Jersey-born talent signed to a Ring of Honor contract in January of this year and has tagged with Tenille Dashwood (formerly Emma) and participated in the tournament for the Women of Honor Championship.

Purrazzo faced Emma in NXT

Purrazzo has also wrestled several times for Impact Wrestling since 2014, but she also worked for WWE several times during the same time frame - bouncing from some of the world's largest promotions since the start of her career, making her name wherever she goes.

The five-foot-two wrestler appeared several times as one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds (who didn't?) but has been wrestling on NXT television since 2015 - competing against stars such as Nia Jax, Bayley and Asuka.

Purrazzo faced Asuka in NXT

In 2016, Purrazzo was set to face SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on the blue brand, but Bliss attacked her before the bell so the match never started. It's also rumoured that Purrazzo played La Luchadora on SmackDown before it was decided and then confirmed that Mickie James was under the mask.

Purrazzo almost faced Alexa Bliss on SmackDown Live

Purrazzo has also wrestled for World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan - debuting in a tag team match alongside Christi Jaynes and Shayna Baszler in a winning effort against trio Kagetsu, Kris Wolf and Viper.

She since won another match with the same partners before defeating both HZK and Io Shirai, and Toni Storm and Zoe Lucas in a Three Way Tag Team Match, while pairing with current NXT Women's Champion Baszler.

The heart of the matter

According to Square Circle Sirens, WWE has signed Deonna Purrazzo to a full-time deal although neither WWE nor Purrazzo has yet to officially confirm the news.

One of Purrazzo's upcoming bookings, though, was for the sold out All In event. Cody Rhodes today confirmed that Purrazzo will not be appearing, but did give her some huge praise and a message of support.

Deonna is unable to do All In. We love her. She’s phenomenal. She’s kicking ass/breaking arms no matter where you see her. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 3, 2018

Deonna Purrazzo was also confirmed to wrestle on Chris Jericho's Rock'n'Wrestling Rager At Sea later this year, but it seems like she's also no longer booked for this.

What's next?

It's rumoured that Purrazzo will be joined by several other talents, potentially even another woman who is All In in Chelsea Green, very soon.

It is rumoured that Purrazzo will join up with WWE at the Performance Center on July 16th.

Having already wrestled in NXT, we can most likely expect a quick transition back onto WWE television for Deonna Purrazzo.

What do you think about WWE signing Deonna Purrazzo?

Where will she fit in? Let us know in the comments below.