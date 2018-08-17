Independent Wrestling News: Justin Credible arrested; sends out a statement following release from jail

Justin Credible continues the battle with addiction

What's the story?

Former ECW Champion Justin Credible was arrested on August 15 for violating a protective order. After his bail was posted, Credible took time to release a statement to his fans through his co-host of his new podcast.

In case you didn't know...

On August 15, 2018, PWInsider revealed that Justin Credible had been arrested. Credible found himself locked up after violating a protective order. Authorities took him into custody on Tuesday, August 14, and held him on a $7,500 bond.

It's unknown what exactly Credible did to violate a protective order, but he and his wife have been involved in domestic disputes in the past. Credible has since been released on bail and did his best to explain to his fans what went down prior to his arrest.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider revealed today that Credible has indeed been released on bail, according to Connecticut authorities. He then sent out a statement to his fans, discussing his battle with addiction, stating that he is clean now and continues to work towards a better life for himself, which can be seen below:

This will be my one and only statement on the matter:

Everyone knows I have a history with addiction, and I have worked hard these last few months to battle my demons and keep my family strong. Like all marriages, mine has had its ups and downs. I have regained my sobriety, and today I am clean, and tomorrow hope for the same.

All I can do is take it one day at a time and work on being the best me that I can. Issues came about Monday night, and I’ve regretted it every minute since. There was no domestic violence that night, the only one to call the police was me. I was arrested because of an old protection order that was still in place from a previous incident.

I will not make excuses for any of the actions that happened that night, but I promise to my fans, my friends, and my family that the man Peter Polaco will never be a negative headline again, and the character Justin Credible still has many great moments left.

In closing, I would like to thank the fans that stuck beside me through this ordeal. Thanks to my countless friends who were there to pick me up and help me get back onto solid ground. Most importantly thank you to my lovely wife and kids who know that though I am not perfect my love for them is unconditional, and we will get through this fight together,

Stay tuned guys because Chapter 2 of my life is not only going to be a hell of a lot better, but it’s going to be done right. 2018/2019 is going to be our year.

What's next?

Credible accepted the help of Diamond Dallas Page, who has helped many wrestlers who have dealt with addiction in the past, back in 2017. Most notably, DDP helped bring Jake 'The Snake' Roberts back to sobriety, giving the Hall of Famer a new lease on life. However, things haven't gone as planned, it seems.

With a tough battle ahead of him, we can only wish for the best for the former ECW and WWE Star.